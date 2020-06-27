Weddings and
honeymoons are big business. People are willing to spend handsomely on these events to ensure the experience of a lifetime.
Consider the following research statistics, facts and figures, reported by the award-winning travel information website, TripSavvy. Some of the numbers may surprise you or even inspire you when it comes to planning your special day.
Engagement Statistics
• 99% of grooms do the proposing.
• 16% of proposals occur in December.
• The average American engagement lasts 15 months.
• The average diamond engagement ring is $6,163.
Wedding Statistics
• Every year, an average of 2.4 million weddings are performed in the U.S.
• Today’s median age for brides is 29 years. For grooms, it’s 31 years.
• The median age for remarriage is 34 for brides and 37 for grooms.
• Each weekend an average of 44,230 weddings takes place.
• The most popular months for weddings are September and October.
Cost Statistics
• $35,329 is the average amount spent on a traditional American wedding.
• Per-guest cost is $268.
• Bachelor party attendees spend on average $738. Bachelorette party spending averages $472.
• The average amount each guest spends to attend the wedding is $703.
• The average amount spent on a wedding gift is in the $70-$100 range.
• In 19% of cases, the brides’ parents pay for the wedding.
• 32% of brides and grooms pay for the wedding themselves.
Destination Wedding Statistics
• 25% of marriages are destination weddings.
• 340,000 destination weddings take place each year.
• The destination wedding market accounts for $16 billion in annual spending.
• The average budget for a destination wedding is $28,000.
• The average number of guests at a destination wedding: 48.
• 9 out of 10 couples say the weather is a key factor in selecting a destination.
• 60% of destination weddings take place in a domestic location and 40% international.
Destination Wedding Locations
The leading destinations for out-of-town weddings are:
• Las Vegas (80,000)
• Hawaii (20,000)
• U.S. Virgin Islands (5,100)
• Jamaica (5,000)
• Bahamas (4,000)
