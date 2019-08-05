FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jawuan Harris hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Ryan Weathers allowed just five hits over six innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-3 on Monday.

The single by Harris, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead before Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press.

