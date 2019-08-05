FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jawuan Harris hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Ryan Weathers allowed just five hits over six innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-3 on Monday.
The single by Harris, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead before Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run double later in the inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.