With many of us facing the reality of a homebound holiday this year, there will be opportunities to start new traditions with our immediate families.
Even though this may be different than what we’re used to, a positive attitude and creative thinking can make this holiday one to remember.
Read on for a few ideas of how to create a fun, festive holiday.
Holiday Movie Night
Is there anything more enjoyable than binging your favorite holiday movies with a healthy helping of snacks and goodies? Choose a few of the all-time great holiday flicks and plan a movie night with your family.
You can even use the extra time to introduce older, classic movies to your kids. You never know, they may enjoy some of the same movies you grew up watching as a child.
Santa Visits
There probably aren’t a lot of options to visit a mall and sit on Santa’s lap this year. That’s OK! You can still give your kids a visit from Old Saint Nick. It just may take some creativity.
If a member from your household can dress up as Santa instead of hiring someone, have them make a Christmas day visit to not only your house, but any other nearby family homes (from a distance) to bring some joy to the holiday.
Visit a Christmas Tree Farm
Visits to live Christmas tree farms are on the rise this year as families look for fun, safe activities to do outside of the house. Many of these farms are small businesses run by local families, so by supporting them you’re actually helping stimulate the local economy during what has otherwise been a tough year.
Find a festive place near you with drinks or activities to make a fun day of it. Bring your kids along and let them play a part in picking out the tree to make the day extra special.
Keep it Safe
Stay organized with COVID precautions that you can keep top of mind. Factor in extra cleaning supplies and sanitizers when setting your budget for decorations, especially if you plan to safely decorate with friends or family members. If you’re hosting a small gathering, make sure to set up hand sanitizer stations at all entrances or exits, in the kitchen and in bathrooms.
