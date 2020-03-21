HAVILAND — Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans gave the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education an update as to how district students are being educated and fed during the mandatory shutdown of schools in Ohio due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, during a special meeting of the board Friday morning.
The board approved a three-year contract for a new principal at Grover Hill Elementary beginning with the 2020-21 school year, and approved the transfer of an intervention specialist to a fourth-grade teaching position at Grover Hill Elementary (see related story, Page A1).
“Before the governor made the announcement (March 12) that schools were going to be closed, that same day we sent an alert out to the public to let them know that our administrative team had put together a plan that we would provide education to our students in a variety of ways, if schools were to close,” said Winans.
“Just like all schools, technology is great, if the students have the access to it,” continued Winans. “At the same time, it’s not as easy to teach lower level grades through technology. So the Friday after it was announced schools were closed, we had a two-hour delay so that we could start preparing what we needed to do.”
Winans explained on that Friday, and through that weekend, teachers created packets of information to send home with students for the 12 days of instruction, creating videos of themselves teaching classes, or going into Google Classroom and creating lessons students could do online.
“That, right now, is the way we are educating our students,” said Winans. “All our 7-12 grade students do have an email account through the (Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High) school, so they are able to either email their teachers, or in some cases directly contact teachers, so again, education is taking place.
“I also provided the board what the plan could look like, moving forward, if this extends beyond the 12 days we were told by the governor,” continued Winans. “At this point, we’re still working on that, but we will be ready.”
The superintendent also shared how students in the district are being fed with school doors closed.
“We are providing meals to our students in our district, free of charge, after applying for, and being granted access to the summer food program,” Winans said. “We have posted the pickup times for students to come (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and pick up meals at all three of our campuses.
“If a student comes on Monday, they can get a week’s worth of lunches, or they can come day-by-day,” continued Winans. “Our cooks are working hard, and our busing staff has been involved by doing a few deliveries to students who need it. We’re just trying to meet the needs of our students in varying ways.”
Winans explained that students do not need to pick up food at the school they attend. For example, if a junior/senior high school student lives in Grover Hill or Payne, that student may pick up food at the school closest to where they live. He went on to share they are providing approximately 500 meals per day.
“These meals are open to all students, if they need a meal, we will provide it,” said Winans. “If a student is unable to pick up meals during the designated time, they can call 419-399-4100 to make arrangements. In addition, a letter was sent and alerts also were sent out to the public.
“The bottom line is we are prepared to meet the need of our students,” added Winans.
