• Paulding County

School assignments:

Due to Gov. Mike DeWine extending the closure of Ohio schools for the remainder of the school year, Wayne Trace students are notified that their next lesson dropoff/pickup will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 4.

Students should have picked up lessons Monday to take them through the next two weeks.

If students or parents have questions, they should contact their building principal.

