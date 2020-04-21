• Paulding County
School assignments:
Due to Gov. Mike DeWine extending the closure of Ohio schools for the remainder of the school year, Wayne Trace students are notified that their next lesson dropoff/pickup will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 4.
Students should have picked up lessons Monday to take them through the next two weeks.
If students or parents have questions, they should contact their building principal.
