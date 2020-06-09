HAVILAND — Educators and administrators were honored by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during a Zoom meeting Monday evening.
In addition, the board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Wayne Trace Teacher’s Association (WTTA) concerning personal days, and a resolution approving regular and supplemental pay during the mandatory COVID-19 shutdown of schools in Ohio.
Honored for their service were retirees Kevin Wilson and Susan Backus. Wilson is retiring as principal of Grover Hill Elementary after serving the district for 15 years, and 39 years overall in education. Backus, meanwhile, is retiring as a preschool teacher at Grover Hill after 31 years in the district and 35 years overall in education.
“In spending 15 years in our district, we appreciate everything Kevin has done,” said Winans. “Like he said, he spent 39 years in education and that says a lot about him, and I would like to thank you and wish you a happy retirement.
“I would like to talk about Susan as well, she is retiring after spending 31 of her 35 years in education in the Wayne Trace Local School District,” added Winans. “She’s played a key role in laying the foundation for our preschool students, so thank you to Susan, and I wish you a happy retirement as well.”
Said Wilson, who attended his final board meeting: “I would like to thank Mr. Winans, the board of education, Wayne Trace staff and community for giving me the opportunity to serve this great district the past 15 years. The Wayne Trace community has a special place in my heart.
“During the years spent here, I have come to understand what an amazing community and school you have,” continued Wilson. “It is great to see a community that is ready and willing to give assistance where and when needed. I have witnessed people demonstrating kindness and care for those in need. In my opinion, you can not find another school where the staff and community demonstrate as much care for the students’ educational needs as I have witnessed at Wayne Trace.”
Commended as this year’s Excellence in Education Award winners were Kathy Sinn at Grover Hill Elementary, Katie Alix at Payne Elementary and Sarah Franz at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School.
“We appreciate and congratulate this year’s winners, we normally would have them come in to get their awards, but during this time (pandemic), we hope they don’t feel slighted,” said Winans. “The principals handed out the awards this year.”
The board voted to approve a MOU with the WTTA concerning how personal days are accrued when an employee is hired after the start of the contractual year. Employees hired before the start of the contractual year receive three personal days, while employees hired after receive personal days on a prorated formula based on when they were hired.
Approved also, was a resolution declaring that regular and supplemental contract salaries during the school closure will be paid in full to facilitate the continuity of services in future school years.
Following discussion at recent board meetings, the board approved the replacement of a portion of the roof over the high school gymnasium at a cost of $248,517.21, and purchasing 200 new Chromebooks and software for students at a cost of $65,800. Both passed by a 4-1 vote, with member Duane Sinn voting no on both.
Winans did tell the board that he will meet with the other county superintendents and the Paulding County Health Department next week to discuss plans for school for 2020-21. He explained he’s hoping the state will give districts more guidance in the near future, and plans for next year will come together in early July.
In other business, the board:
• approved final appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2020.
• okayed the transfer of $972,351 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund, which represents the income tax monies received in fiscal year 2020.
• voted for temporary appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2021.
• commended 2020 valedictorians Nathan Gerber, Max Laukhuf, Andrew Sinn and Miriam Sinn.
• approved the service contract with Western Buckeye Educational Service Center for 2020-21.
• okayed a MOU with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in regard to employment of a school resource officer. This contract did not change from the previous contract.
• voted to renew the property, liability and auto insurance policy with Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, at a cost of $60,067. This is an increase of $4,000 from last year.
• authorized membership into the OHSAA for 2020-21.
