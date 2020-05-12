HAVILAND — The five-year fiscal forecast, technology and personnel were discussed by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during a virtual Zoom meeting Monday evening. The board also hired a new principal for Grover Hill Elementary School (see related story, Page A1).
Treasurer Lori Davis presented a detailed analysis of the five-year fiscal forecast, telling the board that following recently announced state budget cuts to education, she cut revenues by 20% the last four years of the forecast. In addition, with projected cuts to income tax due to COVID-19, it was difficult to predict what it will look like.
“We have been given a reduction this year in state foundation money, of $192,000, and moving into 2021-24, I put in a 20% reduction because we have no indication at this point what the state will do,” said Davis. “The governor has asked agencies to reduce their budget by 20%, and that’s what I did.
“I don’t want to not be conservative enough,” added Davis about the forecast.
This district is projected to be in the black about $11,000 this year, and be in the red the next four years.
“These are uncertain times, we understand that, and we appreciate your hard work,” said board member Pat Baumle.
The board approved the forecast.
Technology coordinator Ashton Duer gave the board a proposal about replacing teacher laptops that are 6-years-old with new DELL laptops, as well as replacing old machines with Chromebooks for students in grades 7-8. He explained it would cost around $300 per Chromebook and $911 per laptop.
The board is expected to vote on the proposal in June.
In his report, superintendent Ben Winans shared information to the board about roofing projects in the district that will need the board’s attention starting in June. He explained the roof over the high school gym is leaking and is the top priority, with other projects on that campus, as well as the Payne campus.
He shared the cost to do all the projects would be approximately $421,000, but that they would be done in phases, to minimize the cost over time. The board is expected to vote on the gym roof proposal next month.
“When I throw those numbers at you, of course that’s very expensive, and to try to replace everything at once is not fiscally responsible,” said Winans. “It will also help us in the future, the next time these roofs will need to be replaced in 20-30 years, it can be phased in just like we plan to do with these repairs.
Baumle asked if the high school gym project was approved in June, could it be done by the end of summer? Winans shared that would be the plan, but that he would find out and share that information when he gets it.
Grover Hill Elementary principal Kevin Wilson, and Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones, gave an update on kindergarten registration/screenings that were postponed due to the pandemic.
Wilson shared that screening will take place at Grover Hill Elementary May 21-22 and that information for prospective students will be sent to parents/guardians. Jones shared registration will be held May 20-21, and that screenings will take place at a later date.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2020.
• accepted the resignation of Craig Miller as junior varsity basketball coach; and Vicky Carter from her portion of boys and girls faculty manager.
• offered Brittany Kahle a one-ear contract as a prekindergarten-3 intervention specialist at Grover Hill Elemetary.
• involuntarily transferred: Rachel Hire from a second-grade position to a third-grade position at Payne Elementary due to enrollment changes for 2020-21; and Matt Wilhelm from a sixth-grade position to a fifth-grade position at Payne Elementary due to enrollment changes for 2020-21.
• okayed a copier lease with Perry Pro Tech; a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative for 2020-21.
• voted for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Wayne Trace Education Association in regard to evaluation date changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• continued a MOU with the Paulding County Board of Elections in regard to using the junior high gym as a polling place.
• accepted the following donations: $400 from the Scott Lions Club and $100 from Fred and Marcia Pond, in memory of Lonnie Miller, to assist students who struggle to cover the cost of lunches.
• voted to opt out of career-technical education for 2020-21 in grades 7-8 in order to review and develop a program in conjunction with Vantage Career Center for 2020-21.
