HAVILAND — A district remote learning plan was approved by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The board also discussed virtual learning options and handled several supplemental personnel matters (see related story).
Superintendent Ben Winans explained to the board, the plan outlines what the district will do if it is required to implement remote learning for its students in case of a shutdown related to the COVID-19. He explained it was a basic plan, and that each of the building principals are working on a detailed plan for their buildings, which will be released in the very near future.
"This plan is very basic, but each of our principals is working on a detailed plan for their own buildings," said Winans. "Our district is much different than others, because we have three buildings spread out, with varying populations in those buildings. This plan gives our principals guidelines on what they can do specifically for their buildings. The principals are working with staff on those detailed plans, and they will be released in the very near future."
The following is the plan approved by the board:
Per the requirements indicated in House Bill 164, the Wayne Trace Local School District Remote Learning Plan will include the following:
1. A description of how student instructional needs will be determined and documented.
a. Assessments will be given to determine and document student instructional needs.
b. Assessments utilized may include: formative, summative, pre- and post-, and progress monitoring.
c. These assessments have the ability to be administered remotely.
2. The method to be used for determining competency, granting credit, and promoting students to higher grade levels.
a. The district will continue to determine competency, grant credit and promote students.
b. The district will continue to examine each student's progress on a case-by-case basis and if necessary adjust the plan to meet the needs of the student.
c. The district will also examine guidance given by the state in regard to these areas and make changes in the plan as necessary.
3. The school’s attendance requirements include how the school will document participation in learning opportunities.
a. The district will follow our local board and state policies in regard to attendance.
b. Participation may be determined in varying manners including: assessments, classwork, monitoring of online programs and virtual class meetings.
c. The district will attempt to follow the regular schedule of the school day, knowing that in some cases shorter time periods may be necessary.
4. A statement describing how student progress will be monitored.
a. Ongoing assessments of students will be completed throughout the remote learning process to determine progress.
b. Assessments utilized may include: formative, summative, pre- and post-, and progress monitoring.
c. Staff will also monitor progress during virtual class meetings via informal assessment.
5. A description of how equitable access to quality instruction will be ensured.
a. The district plan includes utilization of varying online programs provided through one platform to allow equitable access to quality instruction.
b. Should online access not be an option for a student the district will examine the manner in which we can best provide equitable access to quality instruction.
c. This may include: providing online access, devices to the students, and additional resources if necessary.
6. A description of professional development activities that will be offered to teachers.
a. As a district we have provided staff with the ability to attend training online in regard to remote learning. This training is readily available to staff.
b. Professional development time is included in our board-adopted calendar and will be utilized to continue to meet the needs of our staff members in regard to training.
Per the requirements indicated in House Bill 164, the Wayne Trace Local School District Remote Learning Plan will include the following best practices:
1. As much as possible the district will utilize a fixed schedule for all classes.
2. Online learning materials will be aligned to the curriculum and provided through one online platform.
3. The expectations of our staff will be clearly defined to our students, parents and others involved in the educational process.
4. Our plan for remote learning will be communicated to the students, parents, staff and stakeholders through various avenues. Should the plan need to be adjusted we will entertain feedback from the public.
