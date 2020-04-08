HAVILAND — Wayne Trace Local Schools is doing its part to help protect health care workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, by donating 22 face shields that were made by the district’s Glowforge Flashforge Inventor 3-D printer.
According to Tim Manz, curriculum and testing director of the district, superintendent Ben Winans asked if the Glowforge could be used to make the shields.
“Mr. Winans first brought up the idea when he saw some social media posts about other schools, businesses, homes, etc ..., that had 3-D printers printing the face shields, and he wanted to know if ours was capable of printing them,” said Manz. “We purchased the Glowforge Flashforge Inventor last year using Title IV-A grant funds, and it has been used for various projects.
“It has been used to print parts for our robotics team, as well as the frames for small drones we plan to use in our Drone Racing League,” continued Manz. “The printer was currently not in use due to our distance learning requirement, so we decided to look into the possibility.”
The possibility turned into reality when it was discovered a 3-D print file from the National Institute of Health could be loaded into the printer. Beginning March 31, the printer was used 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to print as many face shields as possible. It takes 5 1/2 hours per face shield, after filament is loaded into the machine.
Once the frame is printed, 3/4-inch elastic fabric is attached for the headband, and using small rubber washers, transparency sheets are attached to the shield. The sheets can be easily replaced as needed. A total of 22 face shields were made before running out of elastic, which Manz explained is in limited supply.
“While the face shields were being made, I contacted my lifelong friend Dr. (Wendel) Spangler from the Paulding County Hospital and asked if they had a need for face shields like these,” said Manz. “He told me they could use them, and to bring them in. I dropped the 22 face shields off for the hospital on Monday morning.
“Hopefully, these face shields can be beneficial and help to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as keep our medical professionals safe,” added Manz. “Thanks to all who are putting themselves in harm’s way while battling this virus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.