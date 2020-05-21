HAVILAND — Wayne Trace Local Schools has announced that it will host a year-end Raider Nation Parade May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
All Wayne Trace students and their family members are welcome to drive in the parade to see Wayne Trace staff, which will be at each school building to wave to students.
Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. at Payne Park, with the parade lasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, to practice social distancing, and to follow the parade route. Special parking lots will be available for parking at participants’ discretion.
In addition, the roads will not be closed during the parade. For more information, call 419-399-4100.
The following is the parade route for the year-end Raider Nation Parade:
• line-up at Payne Park at 5 p.m., with parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.
• head south on Main Street (Ohio 49) to Merrin Street.
• head west on Merrin Street to Foraker Street.
• head south on Foraker Street to Payne School parking lot and drive a lap through the parking lot.
• head to School Drive and then head south on School Drive to Townline Street (Ohio 613).
• head east on Townline Street (Ohio 613) to Main Street (Ohio 49).
• head south on Main Street (Ohio 49) to County Road 72.
• head east on County Road 72 to County Road 87.
• head south on County Road 87 to County Road 60.
• head east on County Road 60 to the Wayne Trace High School parking lot and drive a lap through the parking lot.
• exit the parking lot and head east on County Road 60 to Ohio 637.
• head south on Ohio 637 to Jackson Street.
• head west on Jackson Street to Grover Hill Elementary parking lot and drive a lap through the parking lot.
• disperse west on Jackson Street (Ohio 144) and go home.
