HAVILAND — Superintendent Ben Winans of Wayne Trace Local Schools has announced the plan to reopen Wayne Trace schools this fall on Aug. 19 following the closure in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A letter from Winans, with the reopening plan, has been sent to parents/guardians in the district, and has been posted to the district webpage and social media platforms.
The following is the letter from Winans, followed by the reopening plan:
As a district we are anticipating the return of students to our facilities. Our administrative team has worked very closely with the local health department to create a reopening plan that will provide our students with an in-person start to the 2020-21 school year. In the reopening plan for the Wayne Trace Local School District, you will find the guidelines we have currently set. As you look over this plan, we ask that you please keep in mind that much can change in a very short period of time and flexibility will be key as we approach this school year.
Operating three campuses brings about unique challenges as we approach the start of school. While our district reopen plan addresses a broad scope of how we will operate, each building will have varying schedules, guidelines, and regulations in order to make certain we provide the safest environment for all involved. Guidance in regard to each building will come as we get closer to the start of school.
We appreciate your patience during this very difficult time. Due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the information contained in our reopening plan may change rapidly. As always, we will do our best to keep our stakeholders up to date in regard to any changes. Please look for updates on our website and via our social media outlets.
In closing, we assure you that the Wayne Trace Local School District will do everything possible to decrease the risks associated with contracting COVID-19, as well as any other virus, illness, or disease. We understand sending your child to school among this pandemic is a family decision not to be taken lightly. Ultimately, parents must be willing to accept the risks and send their child(ren) to school. Thank you for your patience as we continue to forge ahead in this new era of student safety and education.
District Reopening Plan
On July 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the guidelines for schools to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. His guidelines outline five areas that must be addressed in a school reopening plan which include: assessing symptoms, hand washing, sanitation of facilities, practicing social distancing, and face coverings. Our plan addresses each of those five areas in detail.
The most important aspect of our reopening plan is the health and safety of everyone associated with Wayne Trace Local Schools. However, the quality of education we provide is also a vital factor in the decisions we make as we reopen our schools.
We understand some families are not as comfortable with implementing normal operations. However, as a district we are working to make certain that the guidelines that were presented by DeWine are followed so that your child can be provided a safe environment in which to be educated each day.
Listed below are the ways in which we will work to follow the five guidelines outlined above:
ASSESSING SYMPTOMS:
• All students, caregivers, and staff are asked to monitor their health before departing for school each day. Anyone showing symptoms or with a temperature over 100 is asked to stay home.
• Staff members will not be conducting temperature checks as students enter buildings, classrooms, or school buses.
• Temperature checks will only be administered if a student has already arrived at school and reports that he/she is not feeling well.
• We expect parents/guardians to administer temperature checks before sending their child(ren) to school.
• Parents are expected to keep any child home if he/she is sick or displays any symptoms of illness. The Ohio Department of Education is currently altering attendance guidelines to make it more conducive for sick children to stay home.
• Remote learning will be an option if a child experiences an extended absence from school. More information regarding this option will be available soon.
HAND WASHING:
• All students and staff will be provided time throughout the day to wash their hands.
• Extra hand-hygiene stations will be available throughout the district.
• Studies show that hand washing is the most effective way to eliminate germs; therefore, students will receive increased opportunities and promptings to wash their hands.
• Sharing materials among students will be eliminated wherever possible. When sharing materials is necessary, proper sanitation will take place between uses.
SANITATION OF FACILITIES:
• All buildings, classrooms, offices and buses will receive regular cleaning and disinfecting to promote healthy environments. Frequently touched surfaces, door knobs, handrails, etc. will receive special attention.
PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING:
• In the school setting, social distancing for students at times may be difficult due to class sizes, space constraints, and available resources. School personnel will do their best to accommodate social distancing guidelines by extending the distance between students as much as possible.
• We are prepared to add visual aids throughout all the buildings to help students remember social distancing protocols.
FACE COVERINGS:
• The governor’s guidelines and local health departments recommend and encourage everyone to wear face coverings.
• Following these guidelines, students in grades 3-12 are encouraged to wear face coverings when they are inside the school building and it is not impeding their learning experience. Students in preschool-second grade will not be asked to wear face coverings; however, they may choose to do so.
• All staff are required to wear face coverings inside the school buildings when it does not impede the learning experience or instructional process. Wearing a face covering when alone in designated work spaces is up to the individual.
Wayne Trace Local Schools is also providing the following information to make certain our stakeholders are informed in regard to the reopening procedures:
2020-2021 SCHOOL CALENDAR:
• We will not plan to adjust the 2020-21 school calendar unless absolutely necessary and deemed so by public health authorities.
• The first student day will be Wednesday, Aug. 19.
• We will not be conducting our annual open house nights.
BLENDED/ALTERNATING EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS:
• As a district we are not preparing for blended learning sessions or for alternating student days in the classroom. Due to the geographical size of the district and a number of high school courses containing multiple grade levels, these options are not viable for our district.
• At this time, we plan to operate with either all students on campus receiving face-to-face instruction or all students at home completing remote learning should DeWine impose another stay-at-home order.
PHYSICAL EDUCATION, RECESS AND VISUAL/PERFORMING ARTS:
• Health professionals agree that all individuals need physical activity and encourage increased time outdoors, when possible.
• All physical education, recess, and visual/performing arts classes (band, music, art, choir, etc.) will resume with as much distance as possible provided for all individuals.
LUNCH PROCEDURES:
• Students will eat in our buildings cafeterias/other areas socially distanced as much as possible.
• Students will sit near each other with the maximum distance possible provided in the cafeteria/other area setting.
• The school lunch program will continue to be offered daily.
• As always, students are permitted to bring a packed lunch from home.
• Until further notice, our lunch periods will be closed to visitors. Parents/family members will not be able to join their children for lunch.
• Note: We will look to implement our new breakfast program, for which grant money was awarded to our district.
VISITORS AND VOLUNTEERS:
• All visitors and volunteers will be kept to a minimum.
• Anyone entering the building will be restricted to the main office area only and will be asked to wear a face covering.
TRANSPORTATION:
• Many of our students take advantage of our district transportation which will continue to be provided to all students in grades PK-12. We will continue to run our normal junior high/high school routes each morning and afternoon, as well as our normal elementary routes each morning and afternoon.
• Students will be sitting side-by side, and siblings will be instructed to sit together in assigned seats.
• Students will be encouraged to wear face coverings on the bus if it is safe for them to do so.
• Parents may choose to transport their child(ren) to/from school daily if they prefer not to use bus transportation provided by the district. It will be expected that established drop-off/pick-up routines will continue to be followed.
• We will plan to continue to provide transportation for athletes to/from contests.
• At this time, field trips will be suspended; however, we will evaluate this option as the school year progresses.
• Bus drivers will be required to wear face coverings while driving, if wearing such does not impede them from safely operating the bus.
• Bus drivers will sanitize their bus immediately following each route or trip.
