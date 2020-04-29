HAVILAND — Wayne Trace Local Schools has announced procedures for the end of the school year in a letter sent to parents/guardians on Tuesday by superintendent Ben Winans.
The next lesson pick-up and drop-off will be held May 4 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and will run just like the last two pick-up/drop-offs. The lessons that will be picked up that day will be the final lessons for the year, and will be due back on the final drop-off date of May 14 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The week of May 18-22 will be utilized for students to return their school materials (books, computer, etc.), and to also pick up any personal items that were left at the schools. On May 19, all high school students are asked to report to door 1 between 2-6 p.m.; and all junior high school students are asked to report to door 5 between 2-6 p.m.
On May 20, all Payne Elementary students are asked to report to door 22 between 2-6 p.m.; and on May 21, all Grover Hill Elementary students are asked to report to the main entrance between 2-6 p.m. Anyone unable to make the time listed is asked to contact the building principal to make arrangements.
The Wayne Trace teaching staff will work through May 27 to get classroom items put away for the year and to also finalize grades. Should students or parents have questions in regard to lessons, final drop-off/pick-up, or other items, contact your child’s teacher or building principal.
“We want to thank our Wayne Trace community for their continued support through this very different end to our school year,” said Winans. “We know that this has not been easy on the students and parents. We are looking forward to next school year, and being able to return to our regular education processes.”
