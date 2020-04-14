HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Board of Education accepted the resignation of a newly hired principal, heard an update from administrators on distance learning and feeding students, and handled several personnel matters during a virtual board meeting held on Zoom Monday evening.
The board accepted the resignation of Robert Hohlbein, who was hired during a special meeting on March 20 as the new principal at Grover Hill Elementary School beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Hohlbein, whose resignation is effective April 7, was hired to replace Kevin Wilson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“He called me and explained that due to changes in his family, he didn’t believe it was a good time to make this move,” said Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans. “He was sincerely apologetic about it (resigning), because it was never in his plan to do that.
“We’ve already started the process of finding a replacement,” added Winans. “We posted the position last week, and I contacted candidates that were interested before and gauged their interest if they wanted to be considered again. I heard back from several, and we’ve received information from new candidates. I hope to have a recommendation in May.”
The superintendent shared his recommendation to the board about waiting to put a levy issue before voters concerning adding a performing arts center to Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High. Final plans from Garmann Miller, Minster, were shown at the March meeting.
In their reports, administrators at Grover Hill Elementary, Payne Elementary and Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School discussed how distance learning is going, about pick-up and drop-off times for school work, and when students in the district are receiving meals.
“Let me begin by saying how proud I am of the Grover Hill staff,” said Wilson, principal at the school. “These are difficult times, and it is during these unique times that character is demonstrated. I must say how proud I am of the teaching I see taking place by all staff members.”
Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones shared that lunches are being distributed Mondays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the school, and that teachers are using various methods to educate students online, and with packets sent home. Said Jones: “The staff has been amazing.”
Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School principal Mike Myers and assistant principal Brock Howe expressed thanks to students, parents, teachers and staff for their effort in distance learning during the pandemic. Myers also shared that he and Howe have been in contact with the staff through Google Meet software.
Myers shared prom has been rescheduled from May 2 to May 30 “as of now,” and that it is subject to change if needed. The same is true of graduation, which is still scheduled for May 24, but could be changed if needed. Said Myers: “We can look at possible dates in June and July, if necessary.”
Said Winans: “It’s a testament to our community, our parents, our students and our staff how they’ve been able to come together to make this work so well,” said Winans. “We want our families to know that communication is key, and if there are any issues, to reach out to us so that we can do what needs to be done.”
The board members thanked Winans, the administrators and all staff for their work during the school closure.
In other business, the board:
• offered Anita Branch a supplemental position as an additional track and field coach due to team numbers exceeding 50 members.
• offered administrative contracts to the following employees: Brock Howe, a three-year contract as Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School assistant principal, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023; JoEllen Sisson, a three-year contract as technology director, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023; and Sarah Sennebogen, a two-year contract as executive secretary to the superintendent, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2022.
• offered two-year contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year to the following certified personnel: Brittany Cavinder; Elyssa Smith, Lydia Yenser and Mackenzie Swary.
• offered three-year contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year to the following certified personnel: Katie Alex, Wendy Baker, Carly Covarrubias, Kayla Gawronski, Heather Hatcher, Susan Johnson, Belinda Miller, Kenneth Ogle and Kelly Stouffer.
• offered continuing contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year to the following certified personnel: Mary Hire.
• offered two-year contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year to the following classified personnel: Candi Brimmer, Vicky Carter, Chelsea Gamble, Korbin Slade, Kimberly Troth and Mandy Whitman.
• offered continuing contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year to the following classified personnel: Dennis Green and Holly Rupp.
• commended Jarrett Hornish, Hunter Long and Eli Moore for qualifying for the state wrestling meet and having a great season.
• okayed Sept. 30 as the cut-off date to be utilized for both kindergarten and transitional kindergarten for enrollment purposes.
• voted for an overnight trip for the football team to attend a camp at Bluffton University, July 27-29.
