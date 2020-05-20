WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education has released information concerning the upcoming commencement ceremony slated for 3:30 p.m. May 24 in the parking lot.
According to superintendent Troy Armstrong, "We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we have worked diligently to develop a plan for the 2020 graduation ceremony. These are certainly unprecedented times and with the information continuously changing, it has not been without challenge. In accordance with the most recent guidelines set forth by Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Education, we now have detailed information for the 2020 commencement ceremony."
An in-car/parking lot ceremony will be held in the elementary/middle school event parking lot. Each graduate will be permitted one passenger vehicle. The vehicle must be able to fit in a standard size parking space. However many seat belts are in the vehicle is how many guests the graduate may bring with him/her to the ceremony. Convertible cars with the tops down will not be permitted.
Each graduate will be given a ticket with a number on it to display on the vehicle dashboard. This ticket will serve as entry to the parking lot for the ceremony. Each vehicle will park in an assigned parking space to maintain proper social distancing. Vehicles will be parked facing the middle school building in the event parking lot. Local law enforcement and school staff will serve as parking lot attendants to assist with parking and help direct vehicles. Admittance to the parking lot will begin at 12:30 p.m. Vehicles may enter using Indian Way or Oak Street.
A raised stage and sound system will be set up between the parking lot and the school building for speakers and for the awarding of diplomas. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on 94.3 The Buck. Live streaming also will be available. A traditional ceremony will be held with student speakers, school administration and the school board president addressing the class of 2020 from the stage. Proper social distancing will be practiced at all times on and near the stage.
The presentation of diplomas will be the last part of the ceremony. Graduates will be called to the stage in alphabetical order, one at a time. Only the graduate will touch the diploma and flower. During this process, vehicles will be directed where to go by parking attendants.
A formal photograph of each student will be taken once he/she receives a diploma. The photographer will practice proper social distancing.
All family members and guests must remain in their vehicles during the ceremony and when the graduate walks the stage. This process will continue until every graduate completes this step and receives a diploma. Parking lot attendants will be directing vehicles so that each graduate’s vehicle will have a clear view of the stage and their student receiving the diploma.
Once every student has received a diploma, the ceremony will conclude and parking lot attendants will direct families on how to exit the lot.
All participants are asked to monitor their health and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The rain date for the ceremony will be Monday, May 25, at 2:30 p.m.
Graduates should wear their caps and gowns to the ceremony. The ceremony in its entirety will be video recorded and made available to students and parents.
"We want to thank the Fulton County Health Department and other local officials for the approval of this plan," said Armstrong. "Community members, local officials and school staff have our sincere gratitude for coming together to provide an event that honors and celebrates the WHS class of 2020 as they end this chapter of their lives and begin another.
"To the class of 2020," he added, "we know this has not been the way you wanted to conclude your high school career. Please know our greatest goal in developing this graduation plan was to maintain the integrity of this milestone event in the most traditional way possible, while also meeting the guidelines set forth by the state and local governments. We thank you for your positivity and unity during this time and look forward to celebrating your accomplishments."
