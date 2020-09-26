WEST UNITY — Wausau Supply Co., a company devoted to quality building products, has announced that it is expanding its established service area by opening a distribution facility in West Unity. Scheduled to open this fall, the facility will house a vast selection of products from the industry’s top manufacturers and its own proprietary brands, Diamond Kote Building Products and Waudena Entrance Systems.
The company, which expects to hire at least 19 people through its $4.6 million investment, highlighted the region’s logistics assets, particularly the comprehensive transportation and highway network, as a critical factor in its decision to locate in northwest Ohio.
“Northwest Ohio has long been recognized as a leading location for businesses looking to move product because of its advanced transportation system,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership. “Over the past several years, JobsOhio has worked hard in building a favorable and highly competitive business climate, which has helped in attracting outstanding companies such as Wausau Supply.”
The Williams County Economic Development Corporation also played an important role in bringing this project to West Unity.
“We are excited to become part of the West Unity community and work closely with the great team of people behind the economic growth in the area,” said Charlie Herwig, president of Wausau Supply Co. “We look forward to serving the Ohio Valley market with our best-in-class siding, entrance system, world-class distribution and customer service. We are here to partner with the great laborers of the area and provide the highest quality exterior building products.”
Wausau Supply Co., a 100% employee-owned company, was established in 1947, building its foundation on providing next-day deliveries to its network of dedicated retailers.
Learn more by visiting the company online at www.diamondkotesiding.com, www.waudena.com and www.taylorentrancesystems.com.
