Volunteer readers are needed to help with the Dr. Seuss' birthday celebration Feb. 28-March 3. Volunteers will be reading a Dr. Seuss book to a local elementary class. Each participating school is celebrating on a different day/time throughout the week, with volunteer commitments as little as 30 minutes.

Those interested in volunteering need to visit www.volunterdefiancecounty.com and click on the needs tab on the left. Volunteers should respond to the Community Engagement Center postings to participate and include any teacher or grade preference. Additional information about Dr. Seuss Day can be obtained by emailing mia@unitedwaydefiance.org.

