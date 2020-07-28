HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday morning in which it discussed virtual learning options.
In addition, the board approved a remote learning plan (see related story) and several personnel matters.
Superintendent Ben Winans discussed the Wayne Trace Virtual Academy, which is already in place in the district. The virtual academy allows students to take college level courses, as well as take classes for credit recovery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winans told the board that the district will roll out plans by the end of this week, or early next week, on the Wayne Trace Parent Selected Virtual Academy.
The parent selected virtual learning option will be put in place for parents/guardians who are not comfortable sending their child to school during the pandemic.
"We will continue to use our virtual academy in the same way we have been using it, but this new option will be for parents who want their child to learn from home during the pandemic," said Winans.
Athletics was also a topic of discussion by the board. The board approved allowing all students to be considered eligible for fall athletics for the 2020 season based on changes in regulations by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) following the closure of schools last March.
The members approved one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21 for several certified and classified personnel, as well as athletic volunteers (see below), contingent upon the respective season being held during the school year, as permitted by the OHSAA, the state and the district. Employment is specifically conditioned on, and subject to the activity/season occurring, with proration in the event of partial performance as determined by the administration.
Accepted by the board was the resignation of Karen Neff, bus driver, effective Aug. 1. The board also approved Ryne Jerome as a summer school aide.
"Karen has been a full-time bus driver for 20 years, and she subbed a little before that too," said Winans. "We appreciate everything Karen has done during her time with the district."
In other business, the board:
• approved the following lunch prices for 2020-21: Junior/senior high lunch, $3.10; elementary lunch, $2.90; reduced lunch, 40 cents; adult lunch, $3.60; junior/senior high breakfast, $1.80; elementary breakfast, $1.55; reduced breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2; milk, 50 cents; preschool snack, 50 cents; preschool milk, 50 cents; both snack and milk, $1; elementary after-school snack, $1.
• approved the following certified one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Jim Linder, athletic director; Tyler Iwinski, assistant high school football; Katey Lloyd, head varsity volleyball; Jennifer Mohr, assistant varsity volleyball; and Kayla Gawronski, eighth-grade volleyball.
• okayed the following classified one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Mike Speice, head varsity football; Doug Etzler and Kenny Speice, assistant varsity football; Brett Beckman, head junior high football; Ryne Jerome and Deven Wenzlick, assistant junior high football (50% each); Jason Laukhuf, freshman volleyball; Tisha Parrish, seventh-grade volleyball; Chris Rosswurm, head varsity boys golf; Jeremy Daeger, head varsity girls golf; Terry Campbell, head varsity cross country; Joe Shouse, assistant cross country; Chelsea Speice, high school cheerleading (fall); Julia Thompson, junior high cheerleading; and Camille Myers, district information specialist.
• voted for the following volunteer coaches/advisors for 2020-21: Austin Speice, Colby Speice, Tyler Showalter, Kenny Slade and Jaden Sherry, football; Brock Howe, boys golf; Michelle Daeger, girls golf; and Alisha Critten, cheerleading.
