A vehicle was stolen in Defiance this weekend. And shots were fired the next day when the vehicle was seen in the city.
According to the Defiance Police Department, a 2008 light green Ford Focus was reported stolen in the city at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the 600 block of Seneca Street.
At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, the owner reportedly spotted his vehicle at South Clinton and Downs streets.
He attempted to follow the stolen vehicle and contacted law enforcement after the vehicle in which he was riding was allegedly shot at by the thief on Wayne Avenue.
The suspect remains at large and the vehicle has yet to be recovered as of late Monday afternoon.
The Ford Focus is described as having a broken out passenger side window, which is covered with black tape.
The suspect is reportedly described as a white male with long brown or blonde hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Defiance police department at 419-784-5050.
