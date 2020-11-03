PAULDING — Two commissioner races were decided Tuesday in Paulding County.

Voters elected Republican Clint Vance by a vote of 6,144-2,964 over Democrat Thomas Sinn.

"I would like to say thank you to the voters for putting their trust in me," said Vance. "I am humbled and honored to be able to represent them for the next four years. I look forward to getting to work."

Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein also won out over Democrat Franklin Robey by a vote of 6,973-1,962.

Klopfenstein and Vance will each receive four-year terms beginning in January.

Unopposed incumbents re-elected were: Republican Joseph Burkard, prosecutor; Democrat Ann Pease, clerk of courts; Republican Jason Landers, sheriff; Democrat Carol Temple, recorder; Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, treasurer; Republican Travis McGarvey, engineer; and Republican Joseph Kuhn, coroner.

Overall, the levies easily won voters' approval, including the 0.5-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Paulding County Senior Center, as well as a 2.9-mill, five-year levy renewal for improvements at Antwerp Local Schools.

Turnout among the county's 12,811 registered voters was approximately 73.15%.

The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.

Unofficial Paulding County results on Tuesday:

Federal offices

President

Joe Biden, D......2,172

Howie Hawkins, I....37

Jo Jorgensen, Lib....121

√Donald Trump, R, inc..6,927

six write-ins......23

U.S. 5th District

congressman

√Bob Latta, R-inc....6,997

Nick Rubando, D....2,002

State offices

82nd District state rep.

√Craig Riedel, R.......7,349

Elecia Wobler, write-in....472

State Board of Education,

1st District

√Diana Fessler.....5,991

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Sharon Kennedy, inc....5,349

John O'Donnell........2,525

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Judith French.......4,023

Jennifer Brunner.......3,608

Third District Court of Appeals judge

√Mark Miller.........6,425

County offices

Commissioner

√Roy Klopfenstein, R-inc.....6,973

Franklin Robey Jr., D....1,962

Commissioner

Thomas Sinn, D.....2,964

√Clint Vance, R......6,144

Prosecuting attorney

√Joseph Burkard, R-inc....7,653

Clerk of courts

√Ann Pease, D-inc.....6,257

Sheriff

√Jason Landers, R-inc....8,302

Recorder

√Carol Temple, D-inc.....6,094

Treasurer

√Lou Ann Wannemacher, R...7,980

Engineer

√Travis McGarvey, R-inc.....7,657

Coroner

√Joseph Kuhn R-inc......8,060

Tax, ballot issues

Antwerp Local Schools: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 1,235; no, 684

Antwerp Village: replacement of a 1-mill, five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries: yes, 437; no, 314

Broughton Village: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 30; no, 14

Carryall Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS: yes, 576; no, 129; and a 0.6-mill replacement five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries: yes, 393; no, 304

Harrison Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 266; no, 118

Haviland Village: a 5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 31; no, 18

Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 39; no, 30; a referendum on ordinance no. 19-05 regulating parking within village limits: yes, 34; no, 35; and a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 38; no, 30

Oakwood Village: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS; yes, 159; no, 51; and a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 153; no, 57

Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for Paulding County Senior Center operations: yes, 6,770; no, 2,391

Paulding Village: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service: yes, 1,094; no, 413

Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection: yes, 323; no, 221

Scott Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 22; no, 9

Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 6,085; no, 3,031

Load comments