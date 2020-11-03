PAULDING — Two commissioner races were decided Tuesday in Paulding County.
Voters elected Republican Clint Vance by a vote of 6,144-2,964 over Democrat Thomas Sinn.
"I would like to say thank you to the voters for putting their trust in me," said Vance. "I am humbled and honored to be able to represent them for the next four years. I look forward to getting to work."
Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein also won out over Democrat Franklin Robey by a vote of 6,973-1,962.
Klopfenstein and Vance will each receive four-year terms beginning in January.
Unopposed incumbents re-elected were: Republican Joseph Burkard, prosecutor; Democrat Ann Pease, clerk of courts; Republican Jason Landers, sheriff; Democrat Carol Temple, recorder; Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, treasurer; Republican Travis McGarvey, engineer; and Republican Joseph Kuhn, coroner.
Overall, the levies easily won voters' approval, including the 0.5-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Paulding County Senior Center, as well as a 2.9-mill, five-year levy renewal for improvements at Antwerp Local Schools.
Turnout among the county's 12,811 registered voters was approximately 73.15%.
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.
Unofficial Paulding County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D......2,172
Howie Hawkins, I....37
Jo Jorgensen, Lib....121
√Donald Trump, R, inc..6,927
six write-ins......23
U.S. 5th District
congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc....6,997
Nick Rubando, D....2,002
State offices
82nd District state rep.
√Craig Riedel, R.......7,349
Elecia Wobler, write-in....472
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler.....5,991
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc....5,349
John O'Donnell........2,525
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Judith French.......4,023
Jennifer Brunner.......3,608
Third District Court of Appeals judge
√Mark Miller.........6,425
County offices
Commissioner
√Roy Klopfenstein, R-inc.....6,973
Franklin Robey Jr., D....1,962
Commissioner
Thomas Sinn, D.....2,964
√Clint Vance, R......6,144
Prosecuting attorney
√Joseph Burkard, R-inc....7,653
Clerk of courts
√Ann Pease, D-inc.....6,257
Sheriff
√Jason Landers, R-inc....8,302
Recorder
√Carol Temple, D-inc.....6,094
Treasurer
√Lou Ann Wannemacher, R...7,980
Engineer
√Travis McGarvey, R-inc.....7,657
Coroner
√Joseph Kuhn R-inc......8,060
Tax, ballot issues
Antwerp Local Schools: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 1,235; no, 684
Antwerp Village: replacement of a 1-mill, five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries: yes, 437; no, 314
Broughton Village: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 30; no, 14
Carryall Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS: yes, 576; no, 129; and a 0.6-mill replacement five-year levy with a 0.2-mill increase for cemeteries: yes, 393; no, 304
Harrison Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 266; no, 118
Haviland Village: a 5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 31; no, 18
Melrose Village: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 39; no, 30; a referendum on ordinance no. 19-05 regulating parking within village limits: yes, 34; no, 35; and a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 38; no, 30
Oakwood Village: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS; yes, 159; no, 51; and a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 153; no, 57
Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for Paulding County Senior Center operations: yes, 6,770; no, 2,391
Paulding Village: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service: yes, 1,094; no, 413
Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection: yes, 323; no, 221
Scott Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 22; no, 9
Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 6,085; no, 3,031
