Launching a new initiative, the Defiance County Book Drive, United Way of Defiance County has partnered with every public elementary school throughout the county, as well as Holy Cross Catholic School, Good Samaritan School and the Independence Education Center, to help provide 2,682 grade K-6 students with books of their own. For a $20 contribution, a child will receive nine books throughout the school year that will be used in the classroom and at home.
Elementary school principals have expressed their concern regarding reading materials for their students and their accessibility. Beth Hench, Ayersville Elementary School principal, stated, “With the protocols in place addressing the COVID-19 crisis, school libraries are operating differently, and books are not as readily available to students. We appreciate this opportunity to partner with United Way of Defiance County to help address this need.”
You can give the gift of reading in one of three ways:
• donations may be given via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/bookdrive.
• text “defiance” to 313131.
• checks can be made out to UWDC-Book Drive and mailed to 608 Clinton St., Defiance 43512.
If you would like more information about the Defiance County Book Drive, contact the United Way of Defiance County office at 419-782-3510.
“A book is a gift you can open again and again,” Garrison Keillor.
