NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city will continue to provide announcements on a frequent basis.
Included are the latest announcements:
• The city of Napoleon has temporarily shut down the following construction projects:
— The Park Street Phase III project. Continuing construction on this project requires digging into the road. If any additional orders are given by the president or the governor, that would shut construction projects down, it would risk exposing the subgrade to the elements for potentially a long period of time without the contractor on site to protect the site. This could cause further damage to the road subgrade, which would not only delay the project further but increase the cost.
— Williams pump station project. Delaying this project will have minimal impact on the completion date. This is being done as a precautionary measure.
— The municipal pool demolition. The project is substantially complete. Also, the workers for the contractor are having to travel to the site from another county, so both the city and contractor agreed that the project can be delayed in order to be cautious.
• From the Napoleon Municipal Court, in an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and to comply with Gov. Mike Dewine’s stay-at-home order and recommendations by the Ohio Supreme Court, effective March 26-April 7, the Napoleon Municipal Court will have the following operating hours: Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 7:30-11:30 a.m.
• The court is continuing most of its scheduled hearings until after April 6. If anyone has a hearing scheduled through April 6, call first to confirm that the hearing is still taking place.
• All payments must be made either online at www.napoleonmunicipalcourt.com, by regular USPS mail or by placing the payment in the night deposit box outside the courthouse. Continue to visit the city of Napoleon’s website at www.napoleonohio.com or the city of Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
