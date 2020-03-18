ARCHBOLD — At Northwest State Community College, educators are meeting the needs of learners but in a different way as they respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our primary focus is the continued safety of all Ohioans at this time,” said NSCC president Michael Thomson. “We encourage you to continue visiting the official CDC website for all information pertaining to the coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Please go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for updates.
“For our students and employees in need of additional support, we encourage you to text NSCCHELP to 419-591-6487,” said Thompson.
NSCC provides no-charge, confidential counseling services, supported by Comprehensive Crisis Care. For additional information, visit NorthwestState.edu/resources/campus-counseling-center/.
In an effort to provide uninterrupted service to students and community partners within current state and federal guidelines and recommendations, the following updates were implemented, effective Tuesday:
• the recommended communication methods during this time include video conferencing, email or phone. The campus will remain open for in-person emergent situations.
• campus hours will now be Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• all students and guests must enter through the A-10 (north/atrium) entrance, where they will be asked a few CDC-recommended symptoms and travel questions prior to admittance. Employees are permitted to access perimeter doors via their NSCC keycard.
The spring semester will continue on March 23, with all classes being provided via remote learning delivery. Students will receive communication from their instructors this week with course-specific instructions. The college is asking students to complete a technology survey as to begin implementing remote learning delivery — go to the NSCC YouTube page (YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC) to view the short video which contains details and a survey link.
