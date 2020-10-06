Additional testing was conducted on the Defiance College campus over the weekend and Monday. One new positive case was discovered. This student was already in quarantine, so college officials noted that additional spread on campus should be negligible. All other test results were negative. Defiance College will be returning to face-to-face instruction and normal business operations on Oct. 19.
