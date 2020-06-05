NAPOLEON — Pastors Jeff Wallen of First Baptist Church in Napoleon, and Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church in Defiance, led a Unity Prayer for America event Thursday afternoon at the Henry County War Memorial located behind the Henry County Courthouse.
Just more than 50 people were in attendance to pray for one another, for the community, the nation, for those protesting against racial injustice, for those serving in law enforcement and for those who are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.
The event was held one day after a similar event Wednesday evening in Defiance in front of the Defiance County Courthouse.
