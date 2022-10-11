SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations Security Council on Monday was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies.
Such a force would “remove the threat posed by armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services,” as well as secure the “free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities,” according to a letter UN Secretary-General António Guterres submitted to the council on Sunday.
The letter, which was seen by Associated Press and has not been made public, said one or several member states would deploy the force to help Haiti’s National Police.
It also states the secretary-general may deploy “additional UN capacities to support a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements.”
However, the letter notes that “a return to a more robust United Nations engagement in the form of peacekeeping remains a last resort if no decisive action is urgently taken by the international community in line with the outlined options and national law enforcement capacity proves unable to reverse the deteriorating security situation.”
The letter was submitted after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 high-ranking officials requested from international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity,” to stop the “criminal actions” of armed gangs across the country.
The request comes nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs seized control of a key fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where some 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene are stored.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators also have barricaded streets in Port-au-Prince and other major cities in recent weeks, preventing the flow of goods and traffic as part of an ongoing protest against a spike in the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene.
Gas stations and schools are closed, while banks and grocery stores are operating on a limited schedule.
Regis Wilguens, a 52-year-old businessman, said he doesn’t believe the anticipated arrival of foreign troops would change anything.
“The results are always the same,” he said. “The social problems and economic problems have never been solved.”
Protesters are demanding the resignation of Henry, who announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.
The deepening paralysis has caused supplies of fuel, water and other basic goods to dwindle amid a cholera outbreak that has killed several people and sickened dozens of others, with health officials warning that the situation could worsen.
On Sunday, Haitian senators signed a document demanding that Henry’s “de facto government” defer its request for deployment of foreign troops, saying it is illegal under local laws.
A spokesman for Henry could not be reached for comment.
The possible presence of international armed forces is something that bothers Georges Ubin, a 44-year-old accountant, who said he knows of people who have been victimized by peacekeepers and believes foreign intervention would not improve things.
“The foreign troops are not going to solve the major problems that Haiti has,” he said. “These are problems that have been around since I was born. It never gets better.”
Haitian officials have not specified what kind of armed forces they’re seeking, with many local leaders rejecting the idea of UN peacekeepers, noting that they’ve been accused of sexual assault and of sparking a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people during their a 13-year mission in Haiti that ended five years ago.
