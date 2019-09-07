Mark Cohen, president of the Adams Publishing Group’s (APG) Ohio division, recently announced the promotion of two long-time Crescent-News employees. Jason Hohenbrink has been named advertising director and Mickie Butler is the new distribution manager.
Hohenbrink has been with the C-N’s advertising department for 17 years, working primarily with downtown Defiance clients, as well as city and county offices in Defiance and Paulding counties.
Hohenbrink resides in Defiance with his wife, Amy, and their three sons: Noah, Grant and Conner.
“We’re excited to have Jason join our leadership team at The Crescent-News as our advertising director,” said Cohen. “He’s a local native and knows the community and the people.”
Butler has been with the C-N circulation department since 1996, serving for more than 22 years as a district sales manager.
Butler lives in the Sherwood area with her husband, Greg. She has a daughter, a stepson and four grandchildren. She enjoys gardening and camping.
“I am pleased to have Mickie take over the leadership of our distribution operation,” said Mark Shorts, APG Ohio’s distribution manager. “Mickie has displayed the leadership necessary to take on this role after many years of dedicated service here at The Crescent-News.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.