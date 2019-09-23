Carousel - Lightbar

HOLGATE — Two area motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near here.

Killed were Benjamin Iliff, 18, Holgate, and Joseph Hunt, 29, Risingsun.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, at 10:59 a.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 108, vehicles driven by Hunt and Iliff collided. The motorists reportedly died at the scene. No other individuals were involved in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and the intersection was closed down for over two hours.

Assisting at the scene were Holgate Fire/EMS, Southern Joint Ambulance District and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

