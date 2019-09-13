Van Wert 4, Paulding 1

Paulding (1-7-1) - Goal: Kolya Paschall. Shots: 5. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 15.

Van Wert (3-5) - Goals: Keaton Brown 2, Asnake Steyer, Ryan Chen. Assists: Gabriel Streyer. Shots: 19. Saves: Cody Gamble 2, Jacob Stechschulte 2.

