Van Wert 4, Paulding 1
Paulding (1-7-1) - Goal: Kolya Paschall. Shots: 5. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 15.
Van Wert (3-5) - Goals: Keaton Brown 2, Asnake Steyer, Ryan Chen. Assists: Gabriel Streyer. Shots: 19. Saves: Cody Gamble 2, Jacob Stechschulte 2.
Updated: September 13, 2019 @ 3:13 pm
