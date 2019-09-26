Truex wins

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his win in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., last Saturday. Truex, who leads the Monster Energy Cup Series point standings, will look to keep the momentum this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 AP Photo

