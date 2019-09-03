DELPHOS — A semi driver was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Delphos following a multi-county pursuit that began in Spencerville.
The suspect, a 46-year-old man from Allen County, Ohio, died at the scene. His name has yet to be released to media pending notification of next of kin.
According to Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia, at 8:11 a.m. a Spencerville police officer attempted to stop the semi as it was leaving the village, due to a reported criminal complaint involving the driver. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Joining the Spencerville officer were the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit went through Allen County and continued to U.S. 30 westbound near Delphos. Treglia reported that multiple attempts were made to stop the truck driver, including negotiators over the phone, stop sticks, shooting the remaining tires on the semi and vehicle maneuvers.
The sheriff relayed that the driver refused all orders to stop and made multiple and repeated threats to kill people. While fleeing westbound on U.S. 30, the driver drove the semi into the eastbound lanes of travel and continued to travel westbound against oncoming traffic.
At that time, pursuing officers determined that the truck and its driver “were an imminent threat to the safety of citizens and made the determination to neutralize the threat by firing on the operator.”
The driver was struck by gunfire and the semi eventually came to a complete stop in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 at approximately 10:04 a.m. near Feasby Wisener Road in Van Wert County.
It is unknown how many officers fired at the suspect, who died at the scene.
The investigation is being handled by the Paulding and Van Wert county sheriffs’ offices and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigations.
No other citizens or officers were injured during the incident. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
