Ruth Schafer, Susan Hurtt and Pat Zachrich of Defiance have known each other for years, but the three haven’t been close friends.
That, however, is beginning to change.
What brought these three together for mutual support and friendship? Unfortunately, all three have lost their husbands to cancer.
Hurtt lost her husband, Frank, on Oct. 12, 2017; Zachrich lost her husband, Bruce, on Oct. 23, 2019; and Schafer lost her husband, Larry, on Dec. 4, 2019.
“I’ve know Ruth a long time, our kids went to school together at Tinora, and Pat lives in my condo association again after moving away, and then moving back when her husband passed away,” said Hurtt. “It’s comforting to know they’re in the same boat I am, and it’s nice to have somebody to talk to who knows how you’re feeling, especially since their loss is so recent.”
Said Zachrich: “We talk about it and ask each other questions, you know, kind of comparing what we’re going through. I’m not real close to the two of them yet, but we have met up and we plan to meet up more after the quarantine ends. When it gets nice out again, we definitely plan to take more walks together.”
Said Schafer: “The thing about us is, we do have so much in common. Right now we’re dealing with what we call, ‘the double whammy,’ all three of us losing our husbands and the pandemic hitting. We know what’s going on with each other, and after our husbands died, we all had this connection.”
Hurtt explained while it’s still painful to think about the loss of her husband, she has had more time to process it, compared to Zachrich and Schafer.
“I know what they’re going through because I’ve been there, but at the same time it’s true that time helps with the healing process,” said Hurtt. “It definitely takes a while, I’m still lonely, but it’s not quite as bad as it was two years ago. Their loss is more recent, but I did tell them that time will help.”
Said Zachrich: “When I talk with Susan and Ruth, I feel like I’m not the only one this has happened to ... unfortunately it is a part of life and it does happen. I’m learning to live without him after all these years, it’s hard, because we were childhood sweethearts. I was 14 and he was 16 when we started dating. But I am thankful to be able to chat with friends and relatives, and I’ve got a dog, a little Chihuahua, that’s been a great comfort to me.”
Schafer shared she’s leaned on family, her women’s Bible study group, and friends since the loss of her husband. It is still difficult, however.
“I think about Larry a lot, and to be honest, I didn’t know how fortunate we were,” said Schafer through tears. “You kind of take it for granted how great it was all that time, and now that he’s gone, I’ve had time to really think about how we were blessed. Our kids are wonderful, they’re just so good to me. I am just so thankful for the time Larry and I spent together.”
The three discussed how faith is helping them deal with the loss of their husbands, and with the isolation that is taking place due to COVID-19.
“You have to have faith to get through,” began Hurtt. “You just have to. What helps me is that I love to read, I crochet, knit and do a little bit of sewing.”
Said Schafer: “In spite of death and this virus, life does go on and we have to move forward with faith and hope. Having friends like Susan and Pat, who know what I’m going through, is so helpful and healing. We’ve realized that life throws curves at you, and hopefully with the help of God, we’ll make it through this. We can’t do it by ourselves, we need God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit in our lives, and we’ll make it because of them.”
Said Zachrich: “We were blessed in the fact that when we found out about Bruce’s pancreatic cancer, we had eight more months together. He had so many visitors and he loved it right up until the day he died. It was a bittersweet time, and when it got so bad, I wanted to see him be in a better place with God.”
