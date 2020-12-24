Even as restrictions continue to tighten across the country, there are still some areas allowing for travel this holiday season.
Experts warn that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend staying home as the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
As you consider traveling for the holidays, it’s important that you research the current amount of active cases at your destination. The higher the number, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return.
The CDC recommends that you avoid travel if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. They also suggest against traveling with someone who is sick.
Anyone can get very ill from the virus that causes COVID-19, but older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. That’s why it’s important to recognize and fully understand the possible impact on others before you decide to travel.
Check Travel Restrictions
According to the CDC, some state, local and territorial governments have requirements, such as requiring people to wear masks and requiring those who recently traveled to stay home for up to 14 days. Check with these organizations in your area for this information before you travel.
If you are traveling internationally, the CDC recommends you check the destination’s Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information, for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine.
Safety Tips
If you decide to travel, follow these CDC safety measures during your trip to protect yourself and others from contracting the COVID-19 virus.
• Wear a mask in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere you will be around people outside of your household.
• Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
• Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
• Avoid touching your face mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.