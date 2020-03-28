• Defiance County
Trash service:
At this time, Werlor Waste Control Inc. will have Mighty Tidy trash container service only. There is no recycling or bulk pick-up as well. Residents can put up to one extra 30-gallon tied garbage bag or two 15-gallon tied bags outside of the Mighty Tidy at no charge and a sticker is not needed. If residents have additional tied bags, they will need a sticker. All items will be taken to the landfill.
