TOLEDO — In response to announcements from the Ohio Department of Health, the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will remain closed to the public. This temporary closure has been in place since March 1, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). No reopening date has been set.
“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of museum staff, volunteers and visitors,” said Adam Levine, TMA’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director. “Keeping the galleries closed is one way the museum is contributing to the fight against the spread of this disease.”
Reopening efforts at the Toledo Museum of Art are led by a task force composed of staff members from key operational areas of the museum, including the collections; communications; education and engagement; facilities; and protective services departments, as well as the Center of Visual Expertise (COVE), TMA’s enterprise focused on the delivery of its visual literacy curriculum in the environmental health and safety field. Coordinating the reopening efforts is chief revenue officer Kristina Crystal, whose background includes almost three decades of operational experience.
“While TMA remains closed, we are focusing on what reopening may look like,” Crystal said. “Having the expertise of COVE as part of our task force ensures the Museum’s eventual reopening will be done in a manner that exceeds best-practice standards in the environmental health and safety field while following the guidelines set forth by state and federal agencies.”
TMA continues to monitor this developing public health situation and will evaluate its reopening date as new information is made available. Updates will be posted at toledomuseum.org/coronavirus and on the museum’s social media (Facebook and Twitter).
