HICKSVILLE — The Division of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at an abandoned home in Hicksville.

The fire occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Nov. 29 at 419 Perry St. The Hicksville Fire Department responded to the scene, with mutual aid from the Sherwood Fire Department and Hicksville Police Department.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. It had been abandoned for many years and was in the process of being demolished.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and the Hicksville Police Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ohio Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661

