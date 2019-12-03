HICKSVILLE — The Division of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at an abandoned home in Hicksville.
The fire occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Nov. 29 at 419 Perry St. The Hicksville Fire Department responded to the scene, with mutual aid from the Sherwood Fire Department and Hicksville Police Department.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. It had been abandoned for many years and was in the process of being demolished.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and the Hicksville Police Department.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ohio Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.