For a small-town child, meeting a major league player is the dream of a lifetime.
To create a bond and a friendship? Probably beyond those dreams.
For six-year-old Beckett Hancock, however, a meeting with Cleveland Indians’ second baseman Jason Kipnis has turned into that and more.
Since being diagnosed with Larsen’s syndrome three years ago, the Tinora Elementary first grader has seen his share of hospital rooms and surgery prep.
Larsen’s syndrome, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, “is a disorder that affects the development of bones throughout the body ... Affected individuals are usually born with inward- and upward-turning feet (clubfeet) and dislocations of the hips, knees and elbows.”
According to the NLM, the condition occurs in approximately 1 out of 100,000 newborns.
Hancock, the son of Nicole and Rod Hancock, was born with clubfeet and has had to use a walker and leg braces to move around. Those ailments are coupled with the fact that the condition has worsened to a state that requires surgery.
A doctor in Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in New York City agreed to take on Hancock’s case, which has meant trips back and forth from Ohio to the Big Apple for the family and an obvious financial impact.
A family of Indians fans in New York City caught the attention of longtime Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis and the standout Tribe slugger connected with the family and with Beckett during the team’s mid-August trip to New York City for series against the Yankees and Mets Aug. 15-22.
“He still has this positive attitude and has a fun time,” said Kipnis in a story posted by TribeVibe, the franchise’s official team blog. “He’s not letting it keep him down, at least from what I saw. He’s passionate about baseball and the things he likes. It was great to see.”
Kipnis brought a signed bat and spent time with Beckett and his family during his visit.
Hancock underwent his first major surgery on July 25 but today will mark a major back operation, the most extensive operation yet in the youngster’s journey battling Larsen’s Syndrome.
The bond between Kipnis and Hancock has been far from a one-off meeting, as the Indians’ veteran has kept in contact with the Hancock family in the following weeks and has FaceTimed (video chat) with Beckett on multiple occasions, including a good-luck message Wednesday before the surgery.
Hancock will continue treatment for some time after the completion of his surgery, which will hopefully improve his condition.
Cards and well-wishes can be sent to Hancock at: Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York-Presbyterian, 3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.