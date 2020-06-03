Tinora High School's class of 2020, the final class to graduate from the old school, conducted it's modified graduation ceremonies Sunday with each student entering the gymnasium individually with their family to receive their diploma. Photos were also taken of each graduate on the makeshift stage.
High school principal Eric Tipton presented a speech to graduates gathered in their vehicles in the school parking lot at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday. Students and families then drove their decorated vehicles in a caravan through the countryside before returning to the school.
The school is putting together a video for each graduate, containing a welcome message, principal message, valedictorian and salutatorian messages along with images of students receiving their diplomas.
