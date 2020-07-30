The Northeastern Local School District recently announced its plan for the 2020-21 school year for the re-opening of facilities for students.
The following is the plan as announced by the district and superintendent Nicole Wells:
As Northeastern Local Schools is continuing to plan for the 2020-21 school year, we want to address common topics and concerns that staff, parents, and students may have. Please note: our top goal is to keep our staff and students as safe as possible upon returning to our building.
The recommendations coming from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Education and the Defiance County Health Department have been taken into consideration when forming these plans. The Defiance County superintendents have been meeting on a regular basis with Jamie Gerken, Defiance County Health commissioner, in an attempt to collaborate on what the safest route may be to return to school in the fall.
At this time, Northeastern Local School District is planning to return to school, face-to-face, five days a week, in as normal a mode as possible. However, we are also preparing for the possibility of the closing of school because of COVID-19. It is understood that even with a successful "normal" opening of the school year, schools may be required to close and we will need to be able to transition to an extended closure remote learning plan.
The following is Northeastern Local Schools' preliminary plan to begin a new school year as normal as possible. This plan is subject to change as we receive additional information and recommendations for the safe operation of school.
Note: The Tinora Virtual Academy (TVA) will provide online learning options to students who are not comfortable with the traditional face-to-face instruction.
Tinora Virtual Academy
1. Enrollment application forms can be picked up at the Tinora Elementary office or can be printed from the tinora.org website. Applications must be delivered to the Tinora Elementary office by Friday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.
2. Students must meet daily attendance and progress requirements in order to remain in TVA.
3. School fees per grade level will apply.
4. Platform used to administer online learning will be the NOVA (Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy) coursework.
5. Students will be required to be enrolled one semester (2 quarters) at a time.
Transportation
1. Bus transportation will continue to be available to all students in grades K-12.
2. While on the bus, students are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
3. Bus drivers will be required to wear face coverings while on the bus.
4. Students may be seated side by side, and siblings or children from the same household may be required to sit together.
5. Bus drivers will not conduct temperature checks before student loading. Parents are asked to conduct temperature checks before the child enters the bus. Any child with a temperature over 100 degrees F should not attend school.
6. Assigned seating will be mandatory.
Social Distancing and Class Size
1. Individuals will be encouraged to practice social distancing.
2. It is highly recommended that students wear face coverings.
3. School employees will be required to use a face covering unless one of the approved exceptions listed on ODE’s website is met.
4. Every effort will be made to have students practice social distancing at all times during the school day; including the classrooms, commons, playground, community restrooms and hallways.
5. Students are encouraged to sanitize and wash hands on a regular basis.
6. Visual aids will be placed throughout the building to help students remember social distancing protocols.
7. Every effort will be made to evenly distribute students per classroom.
Temperature Checks
1. In partnership with our community, we expect parents/guardians to administer temperature checks before sending their children to school. Parents/guardians are expected to keep any student home if he/she is sick or displays any symptoms of illness.
2. Temperature checks may be conducted upon entry into the building. Students that have a temperature of 100 degrees F or higher will be sent home.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
1. The Ohio Department of Health, as well as the Defiance County Health Department, recommends and encourages everyone to wear face coverings.
Visitors and Volunteers
1. Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted.
2. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of the building administrator and will require visitors to complete a self-screening form and wear face coverings.
Social Emotional Health Considerations
1. Northeastern Local Schools acknowledge the difficult decisions that must be made and the additional stressors that come with the adjustments necessary during these times.
a. School counselors will be instrumental in providing student emotional support throughout the school day.
b. "Wraparound" services (e.g., TACKLE, Job & Family Services, Family & Children First Council, etc.) may be available to those in need.
Additional Precautions
1. Hand sanitation stations will be available in every room and office in the building.
2. Additional hand washing opportunities will be provided to students.
3. Students will be encouraged to bring their own clear water bottles from home because the drinking fountains will be closed.
Staff Screening
1. Staff will complete an at-home health screening before reporting to work each day.
Cleaning Procedures
1. All classrooms and offices will receive regular cleaning and disinfecting to promote healthy environments. Frequently touched surfaces, door knobs, handrails, etc. will receive special attention.
2. Hand-hygiene products will be available in all classrooms and offices. Studies show hand washing is the most effective way to eliminate germs and students will receive increased opportunities to wash their hands.
Start of Day/End of Day
1. Measures will be taken to prevent students from congregating before and after school.
2. Measures will be taken to improve the flow of student traffic entering and exiting the building before and after the school day.
3. Students being dropped off will not be permitted into the building until 7:50 a.m. Upon entering the buildings, students will report immediately to their homeroom or their first period class. Students will not be permitted to wait outside on school grounds and must remain in vehicles before 7:50 a.m.
Extended Closure Remote Learning Plan
1. Remote learning consists of at-home education facilitated by Northeastern Local Schools staff occurring during a shutdown.
2. Remote learning will include live virtual lessons, recorded lessons and teacher engagement.
3. In cases of mandatory quarantine, remote learning may be provided in multiple different models:
a. A totally remote format with all students learning from home.
b. An alternating format with students attending school on alternating weeks.
c. Individual students or classrooms learning from home.
County Levels determined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System
Level 1 Yellow (Active exposure and spread): Masks highly recommended
Level 2 Orange (Increased exposure and spread): Masks highly recommended
Level 3 Red (Very high exposure and spread): Mask may be required grades 3-12
Level 4 Purple (Severe exposure and spread): Probable Remote Learning
Public Health Orders will be taken into consideration when making decisions. *Subject to change and masks may be required at any given time.
Reminders for parents:
1. Make sure that you establish best practice health routines at home for your child to include regular hand washing, daily bathing, using hand sanitizer routinely, and keeping clothes clean. We will be reinforcing these things at school as well.
2. Inform the school if your child has any COVID-19 symptoms and is running a fever of 100 degrees or higher. Check for symptoms that include but are not limited to: fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms may vary, as this is a novel virus.
3. If possible, provide hand sanitizer for your child to carry with him/her at school.
Reminders for students:
1. Remember to bring a mask with you to school each day, as it may be required in certain settings or activities (examples: group work, common areas, safety drills, times when physical distancing is not possible, etc.).
2. Make a conscious effort to not touch your face and physically distance yourself whenever possible.
In closing, we promise you Northeastern Local Schools will do everything possible to decrease the risks associated with contracting COVID-19. We understand that sending your child to school at this time is a family decision and not to be taken lightly. Thank you for your patience as we continue to forge ahead in this new era of student safety and education.
The district also outlined their plans for the Tinora Virtual Academy as an option for remote learning for students. That plan is posted below:
It is the goal of the Northeastern Local School District to keep all of our students and staff as safe as possible while continuing to administer quality education to our students. The district recognizes that each family is in a unique position. Please take time to thoroughly review the Northeastern Local Schools re-start plan for 2020-21, as well as this document to make the best possible decision for you and your family. In this document, you will find the outline for the Tinora Virtual Academy including guidelines that must be followed for those that choose to participate and the application for participation.
Program Outline
1. The platform used to administer online learning will be the NOVA (Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy) coursework.
2. Students will be enrolled in courses most similar to those they would be taking while physically attending their respective school/grade level.
3. Each course will have an outline including educational activities and assignments. Each activity and assignment will have a deadline. Tests and quizzes will also be included in these courses.
Guidelines for Participation in Tinora Virtual Academy (TVA)
1. Access to reliable internet is a requirement for enrolling.
2. School fees per grade level will apply and must be paid to the respective building.
3. Students must be actively logged in per enrolled course to meet attendance requirements. The time will be recorded from Sunday midnight to Sunday midnight each week. Actively logged in is defined as a student logged in to the system and engaging in the content. The NOVA program will record how students are interacting with the program, for example, mouse movement, page turning, typing, etc. Any student who is logged into the program but not actively interacting with the content will not be recorded as actively engaged. Any student not actively engaged will not meet attendance requirements and may be reported as truant.
4. Students will be required to be organized and aware of all educational activities and assignments the program has outlined for them. They will need to make a plan that will allow them to successfully complete the material by the deadlines outlined in the program.
5. Students will complete all assignments by the assigned deadlines. Any work not completed by these deadlines will be reported in the gradebook as a 0% F. This work will not be permitted to be made up at a later date.
6. This is an online program. All instruction and assignments will be provided by this program. Northeastern Local staff are not the main instructors for these courses. A staff member will be available via email for questions pertaining to trouble-shooting of the program from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. each day the Northeastern Local School District is in session.
7. Students enrolled in TVA are not eligible to participate in co-curricular activities, such as band and choir, as these activities require students to be enrolled in face-to-face, on-site courses within the building.
8. Students enrolled in TVA are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities.
9. If school is mandated to be closed for an extended period of time, students enrolled in TVA will continue with the same courses in TVA.
10. Students may rent a school-owned Chromebook for $40 or use a personal device. The school is not responsible for troubleshooting issues on a personal device.
Application Information
1. Applications must be delivered to the Tinora Elementary office by Friday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. No late applications will be accepted. Once an application is received, it cannot be rescinded.
2. Students will be required to be enrolled one semester (2 quarters) at a time. At the end of the semester, students may choose to continue with TVA or return to the physical classroom. Any student enrolled in TVA will automatically be enrolled for the following semester. If your student does not want to continue, a parent/guardian must present the request in writing to the building administrator by Dec. 18, 2020. The building administrator will work with the parent to have the student return at the beginning of second semester which begins on Jan. 25, 2021.
3. Any student who chooses to attend school in the physical classroom for the first semester but would like to transition to TVA for the second semester must fill out an application and submit to the building administrator by Dec. 18, 2020. The building administrator will work with the parent to have the student begin TVA at the beginning of second semester which begins on Jan. 25, 2021.
