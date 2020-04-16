Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.