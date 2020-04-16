For the first time since our grandson, Wyatt, was born in 2015, my wife, Connie, and I will not be with him to celebrate his birthday.
Unfortunately, we won’t be traveling later this month to see our son, Chris, his wife, Erin, Wyatt, and our granddaughter, Collin, due to the coronavirus.
During his time in the United States Navy (since 2012), Chris and his family have lived in South Carolina (before the children were born), in Virginia (where Wyatt was born), Georgia (where Collin was born), and back to South Carolina.
Wyatt, our first-born grandchild, will turn 5 in a week. I can remember when Connie and I arrived at the hospital in Virginia shortly after he was born. I remember his little face, his little hands with the long fingers, his little feet, and the first time I held him.
Connie and I made a promise to be there for the birthdays of all our grandchildren (we now have 5), so when we booked our flights months ago, it was long before we knew about the coronavirus and how it was going to affect all our lives.
This past week we made the decision to cancel our flights so that we can stay out of harm’s way. I can’t tell you how difficult it was to do that, but after talking about staying safe, when so many people have contracted COVID-19, and so many have died from it, we knew it was the right thing to do.
That doesn’t make it any easier, or less painful.
At the same time, Connie and I know just how blessed we are that no one in our family has contracted the virus, and that we can still see our children and grandchildren thanks to technology.
Long before Gov. Mike DeWine shut down most of Ohio, Connie and I discussed that the calendar we share on our phones included something to do on every weekend through the middle of June.
I said to her about a month ago, “This seems a bit much, maybe we should start saying, ‘No’ every now and then.”
Well, our calendar certainly cleared up when the country shut down, but we have enjoyed extra time together these past few weekends.
At the same time, it’s been interesting to see how life has changed.
Schools may have closed last month, but you’d be amazed how superintendents, administrators, teachers, aides, cafeteria staff and others have come together to not only educate students through distance learning, but make sure they have access to meals.
Churches may have closed, and religious organizations may have changed how they are doing things, but look how those churches and organizations have turned to live-streaming services and other technology to provide hope and faith to many, during a time when we need it now more than ever.
I’d also be willing to bet we all know someone, or a lot of someones, who are making sure older loved ones and neighbors, those who are ill, or those in need, are being taken care of during this pandemic.
Those stories of doing what’s right during a time when we’ve all had to adapt to the “new normal” are truly inspiring.
I can’t sit here and tell you I haven’t had feelings of anxiousness, or I haven’t been overwhelmed at times, but I can tell you that what my father taught me when I was a little boy still rings true.
My dad taught my brothers, sisters and me what was most important in life ... 1. God. 2. Family. 3. Everything else ... and that in good times and bad, always seek 1 and 2.
As we continue to wash our hands frequently, practice social distancing, and do what we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, I hope we take time to remember to be kind to one another.
After all, we’re all going through this together.
