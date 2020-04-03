Last month, United Way of Defiance County announced that it had established the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support families impacted by COVID-19 in Defiance County.
This week, the Emergency Relief Fund Advisory Committee met for the first time via Zoom to approve the first three agencies to receive grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receiving grants were Community Health Professionals, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) and Ravens Care. Each organization will be receiving $5,000 to assist in their efforts of serving our community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These additional funds will be used to meet the anticipated increase in the need for rent and utilities that will not be paid due to unemployment situations,” said Katye Katterheinrich, executive director of Ravens Care. “These needs will be higher than we normally see, and it will take a greater amount of money to meet those needs.
“We will not only coordinate with other agencies,” added Katterheinrich, “we’ll do that to work for the clients and fill their need, but also fill in gaps where other funding falls short, i.e medicine, food, gas to return to work, and shelter for those evicted already also due to the COVID-19.”
The agencies selected this first round of grant money disbursement to provide for the community’s highest and greatest current needs.
Donations are still being accepted via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/COVIDfund or by check payable to United Way of Defiance County, memo: COVID fund, 608 Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512.
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
