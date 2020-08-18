Defiance County General Health District has reported three outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Defiance. Two outbreaks involve long-term care facilities in Defiance. The third outbreak is from a small party. At this time, contact tracing has been completed. All close contacts have been identified and are being monitored.
Long-term care facilities are at a higher risk of outbreaks due to the close contact of residents and staff members.
“There is no way of knowing exactly how the illness was first introduced into the long-term care facilities. The facilities have acted immediately to protect their residents and staff. The health department continues to work with the facilities to assist in containing the spread of COVID-19,” stated Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
Outbreaks of coronavirus are increasingly being linked to gatherings at private parties in homes. The health department encourages residents to remain cautious when bringing groups of people together, especially in enclosed spaces. The health department encourages practicing social distancing, good hand hygiene, and the use of facial coverings when around groups of people. Additionally, if you are sick stay home.
To prevent the spread of disease, Defiance County Health Department encourages everyone to follow these effective practices:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings and remaining 6 feet from others.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wear a cloth facial covering while in public.
• Stay home if you are sick.
For daily information, go to http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/ or follow on Facebook at Defiance County Public Health and Twitter @DCGHD.
