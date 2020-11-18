The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) Wednesday afternoon announced three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in Defiance County to 21.
According to the DCGHD release, the individuals were: a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions and a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions. These cases were previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.
“Our hearts hurt to report additional deaths related to COVID-19, our condolences go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 20 lab confirmed cases, nine probable cases, one case hospitalized and one case previously reported is now hospitalized, and 23 cases recovered from Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. to Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.
