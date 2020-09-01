(BPT) — The bathroom is arguably the most visited room in the home. Having a toilet that performs well, is easy to use and aesthetically pleasing is essential in any size home.
When shopping for a new toilet, you might be surprised how many options exist. To find the right toilet for your needs, here are some top considerations to guide you:
Pieces: Toilets typically come in one or two pieces. A two-piece is the traditional design that is easy to install into any size bathroom. Sometimes toilets are designed to be one piece, which may be more difficult to move and install. However, the one piece is intended to simplify cleaning.
Function: You need a toilet that works the way it's intended. This means an efficient flush that dependably removes waste. Research the technology the toilet features. For example, the Sterling Valton Toilet features Proforce Plus with a jetted flush that provides three times more power than previous designs for a clean bowl after every use.
Color: While toilets come in many colors, classic white is by far the most popular color with the broadest availability. This traditional hue is crisp, clean and visually appealing, whether you have a modern style or lean more traditional.
Water use: Reduce your water footprint and lower utility costs by getting the optimum flush option for your needs. Sterling Valton Toilets, for example, come in 1.28 and 1.6 gallons per flush models. There is also a dual-flush 1.28/1.0 gallons per flush option, which allows you to select the flush for solids or liquid waste only.
Design: Round bowls offer traditional design and save space. Elongated bowls are more modern and easier to use for some people. The Sterling Valton toilet series offers both round and elongated designs, plus a specially designed Comfort Height Elongated model. This ADA-compliant toilet is designed at chair height to make it easy to sit down and get up.
Rough-in size: A toilet is mounted on a hole in the bathroom floor. The distance from the wall to the center of the hole is called the rough-in and can be 10, 12 or 14 inches. Check your rough-in before purchasing a new toilet to ensure a proper fit. The Sterling Valton Toilet has a simple three-bolt installation with a standard 12-inch rough-in.
Price point: Toilet costs can vary greatly depending on brand, features and availability. Getting a high-quality toilet at an affordable price point is a priority for most people. Shop around to find the best option for you.
The bathroom is used frequently in a home, and a new toilet can enhance the visual appeal of the space while also providing a comfortable experience with an efficient design. To learn more, visit www.sterlingplumbing.com.
