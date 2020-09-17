(BPT) — While the office, school and home now share one roof, keeping your house and family safe has never been more important. Thanks to enhanced safety technology, you can better protect against the threats of smoke, fire and carbon monoxide (CO), allowing you to go about your busy lifestyle without skipping a beat. When upgrading your protection, make sure to install alarms with the latest safety enhancements. Alarms should be installed on every level of the home, including in each bedroom and outside every sleeping area.
10-year battery: According to the National Fire Protection Association, 60% of fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms and dead batteries cause 25% of smoke alarm failures, making it crucial to regularly check your alarms and replace the batteries. Helping to address this issue, one of the greatest advancements in alarm technology in recent years has been the development of 10-year sealed battery alarms. Offering convenient protection, this enhanced technology eliminates the risk of having an alarm deactivate due to battery removal, making battery replacements and low-battery chirps a thing of the past. Upgrading to 10-year alarms will give you one less thing to worry about.
Combination smoke and CO alarm: For ultimate home safety, select a combination smoke and CO alarm for protection from the threats of smoke, fire and CO. Known as the silent killer, CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas, making it impossible to detect without an alarm. A variety of smoke and CO alarms, including hardwired, combination and 10-year battery-powered models, are available to meet specific needs and local requirements. With the convenience and simplicity of one device, the combination alarm helps to protect you from three potentially deadly threats.
Voice and location: Alarms with voice and location technology use a loud, pre-recorded human voice that lets you know the type and location of danger when fire or CO is detected. Studies show that children aged 6-10 are awakened more readily by voice rather than a beeping alarm, making this technology ideal for homes with young kids. Plus, voice and location alarms, such as the First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Voice and Location, help save time by identifying where smoke or CO is detected in the home, so you can determine the fastest and safest way out.
At a time when home safety technology has never been smarter, upgrade your level of protection today. For more information about home safety technology enhancements, visit www.firstalert.com.
