Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, The Crescent-News will implement same-day mail delivery in Defiance County. Home delivery subscribers in Defiance County will get their local news delivered right to their mailboxes the same day. Phase one began last year when all surrounding delivery was changed over to same-day mail delivery.
“We are pleased to partner with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for delivery to our subscribers,” Publisher Randy Mitchell said. “For our customers, they should see a seamless transition in delivery, as their paper will still be delivered the same day as it always has. When subscribers go out to get their mail, that day’s edition of The Crescent-News will be there.”
The postal service affords us the ability to continue to efficiently deliver the news to our subscribers because they are already going to each household in Defiance County each day.
“We value each of our readers of The Crescent-News and will remain steadfast in working hard each day to provide the highest priority on informing our customers with local news and sports coverage,” Mitchell said. “
Mail Conversion Q&A
Q: Why is The Crescent-News changing from carriers to the United States Postal Service?
A: The postal service gives us the best option to deliver the daily newspaper in the most timely and cost-effective method. It allows guaranteed delivery each and every day we publish.
Q: When will I receive my Crescent-News?
A: You will receive the newspaper with your normal mail delivery each publication day.
Q: Will my subscription cost more?
A: No, our subscription rates will not change because of this change in delivery method.
Q: What if I don’t receive my newspaper or don’t receive it the same day?
A: Please contact the newspaper office first. We will check the status of your account before contacting the post office and working to get you that day’s paper.
Q: My mail is being delivered to a P.O. box, do I need to change anything?
A: Customers who currently have a P.O. box as their mailing address are asked to call The Crescent-News circulation office at 419-784-5441, ext. 300700, and confirm their home address matches what we have on file. This is necessary to avoid any mix-ups in delivery.
Q: Will I still be able to get a copy of The Crescent-News in stores?
A: Yes, we have over 50 locations including gas stations, grocery stores and rack locations where you can purchase The Crescent-News every Tuesday, Thursday and weekend.
Q: Can I still put my subscription on vacation hold or stop?
A: Yes, if you would like to stop your newspaper delivery while you are on vacation, please contact the newspaper. If you would like to put your newspaper on vacation hold (where you will receive the back issues of the papers), then you will need to contact the post office just like you would for your mail.
Q: Will my newspaper be delivered to my post office box?
A: Yes, just like your regular mail each day.
Q: Who can I contact with questions or issues?
A: Please call our customer service department at 419-784-5441.
