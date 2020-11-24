The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has posted resources to help people evaluate their holiday plans and celebrate safely. Thanksgiving gatherings present public health concern as COVID-19 cases continue to be high across Ohio.
The health department’s COVID-19 website includes a Thanksgiving Holiday Safety Guide from the Ohio Department of Health and the Wood County Health Department. You can view the entire package at defiancecohealth.org and click “COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).”
The Thanksgiving holiday guide includes tips for having a safe Thanksgiving and factors people should consider when deciding whether to travel or gather with family and friends.
The safest gathering will include only people in your own household. If you do host guests, talk ahead of time about ways to keep the group safe and make sure everyone understands why it’s important.
Some tips for a safer Thanksgiving include:
• Set up smaller dining areas or card tables as far apart as possible to allow people to be together while keeping distance between groups.
• Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, and identify one person to do the serving so no one shares utensils.
• Instead of potluck-style gatherings, encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and members of their own household only.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
• If celebrating indoors, open windows to improve ventilation.
• Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
• Remain physically distant from others.
• If you are sick, stay home.
