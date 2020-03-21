A vehicle (left) enters a specimen collection site outside the University of Dayton Arena parking lot in Dayton on Wednesday,for drive-by testing for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. Officials from the operation said those being tested must first have a doctor’s note saying they meet the criteria to be tested.
Testing for COVID-19 in Dayton
