• Defiance County
Food pantry:
Defiance's Temple of Praise church, 505 Elbert St., will host a food pantry from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Pastor Robert Laguna, families will receive boxes of food and milk. All that is required is to show a driver's license.
Those arriving for the food pantry will be given a number and each recipient will be served one at a time to ensure safe social distancing.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.
