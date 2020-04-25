• Defiance County

Food pantry:

Defiance's Temple of Praise church, 505 Elbert St., will host a food pantry from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Pastor Robert Laguna, families will receive boxes of food and milk. All that is required is to show a driver's license.

Those arriving for the food pantry will be given a number and each recipient will be served one at a time to ensure safe social distancing.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

