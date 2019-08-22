ALVORDTON — The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury vehicle-bicycle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon east of here.
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable. His name has yet to be released by law enforcement.
According to troopers, at approximately 4:45 p.m., on U.S. 20, near County Road 21.50, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by Enereft Noel, 58, Marcellus, Mich., was westbound when his trailer struck the bicyclist that was also westbound on the shoulder of the highway.
Noel was not injured in the crash. U.S. 20 was closed for several hours.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Mill-Creek/West Unity Fire Department, Fayette Fire Department and Fulton County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
