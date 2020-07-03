With the Ohio stay-at-home order issued in March, the last day of classes for students/teachers around the state was March 13. With the announcement made on March 12, teachers and administrators had to scramble to prepare for their students to participate in distance learning.
“We found out on March 12 that school would be closed for three weeks, so we only had one day to prepare,” said Nicole Wells, superintendent of Northeastern Local Schools. “We met with the administration, the board of education, and faculty to discuss how the extended closure procedures would happen. Since the closure of school to the end of the school year happened in three different waves (from March for three weeks, all of April, and finally all of May), the district had to be flexible and accommodating to the ever-changing scenarios.
“I can’t thank our staff, families, and community enough for making the most out of distance learning in such a short period of time,” stressed Wells. “The district rallied together to try and make the educational experience valuable for the students.”
Wells noted that with the changes from the governor on a weekly, if not daily basis, educators continuously made adjustments as to what they were allowed to do.
“I would definitely give our staff an A+ at Tinora,” stated Wells. “With distance learning, a building project, packing up classrooms, moving, and an auction are just a few of the obstacles that we have faced the past few months with a pandemic thrown in the mix. A positive mindset was had by all staff to get through these unprecedented times. I can’t thank everyone enough. #TinoraTogether.”
With the last day of classes on March 13, Holgate Local Schools held a professional development day for staff on March 16.
“Given the short timeframe we had to notify students and parents, as well as launch a remote learning platform, it was remarkably focused and organized,” said Holgate superintendent Kelly Meyers. “Staff did an excellent job of preparing quickly.”
She noted in terms of what type of remote learning was going to occur, the staff considered the following: what students were familiar with, if they had devices and internet capability at home, and age of the students.
“Overall, for most students and staff it was successful for our first attempt,” said Meyers. “We had many students who were not logged on or submitting work regularly. We addressed the issue of devices by providing any student in grades 3-12 with a Chromebook within one week.
“Given the fact that this scenario was not foreseen and we had to turn our curricular program upside down within less than one week, I’d give them an ‘A.’ They helped each other, trained each other on Google Classroom, came up with work packets to distribute to the lower grades, and so much more within a 24-hour period. Are there things we’ll do differently if we have to utilize remote learning again... sure! That’s to be expected,” she noted.
After being notified that school would be closed at the end of the day on March 13 for three weeks initially, administrators at Ayersville Local Schools scheduled a two-hour delay for March 13 to meet with the teachers to begin planning with staff.
“We let students and parents know that school was being closed for three weeks,” said superintendent Don Diglia. The plan was provide time for the teachers to prepare learning packets and online lessons. “This gave us one day for teachers and administrators to plan and implement that plan. Our teachers and administrators did a great job of responding to this challenge and making the adjustment to remote learning.
“On Monday, March 30, we found out that our remote learning was going to continue through the remainder of the school year,” said Diglia. “Again, our staff stepped up and successfully responded to meet the need of our students.
“Our teachers desire and dedication to continue the learning process for our students through this crisis was outstanding,” Diglia stressed. “Our teachers and administrators partnered with each other in planning meaningful student learning activities. They mastered Zoom meetings and Google Classroom.”
He also credited the food service staff and other volunteers who stepped up and created grab-and-go lunches for the students, as well as weekend food packages for the most vulnerable students.
“We learned a lot in a short period of time,” he noted. “One of the things that we knew and was reinforced through this process was the importance of relationships. Relationships create student motivation, provide meaning to content, and ignite a student’s love of learning.
“Our entire staff made the end of the school year as successful as possible under the circumstances,” stated Diglia. “The final push to get students their assignments, adjust to online teaching and learning was remarkable. They created a summer send off and did a great job of producing a modified graduation to honor our seniors.”
Diglia gives high marks to his staff for their work — an A+.
“The commitment and support that our staff showed for our students during this school closure was remarkable,” he added. “I am extremely proud of the work they have accomplished and the way everyone worked together to get through this crisis. They took on the challenge of dealing with this pandemic and made a difference in the lives of our students.”
